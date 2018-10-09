—

Trans advocates in Tasmania have said they want to educate Liberal Party members on trans issues, after a motion condemning “radical gender ideology” was unanimously supported at the party’s recent state conference.

Over the weekend, Denison branch delegate Pat Gartlan said instruction on transitioning was widespread and that children were being targeted at a young age through storybooks and videos, according to The Examiner.

“Endorsing radical gender theory as a norm in public education will confuse children and parents, leading more children to present to gender reassignment,” she said.

“Children are easily swept along by what is popular and the pressure to conform.

“They are at risk of lifelong damage from following along with this misguided radical gender ideology.”

A motion was then passed unanimously – and without debate – to pressure state and federal governments to ensure “radical gender ideology” is not taught in schools.

In response, Tasmanian advocates have announced their intentions to discuss the importance of trans inclusion in school with Liberal Party members.

Spokesperson for Transforming Tasmania, Martine Delaney, said dealing honestly and openly with gender diversity in school would save lives.

“That is why the Tasmanian Government already funds programs to help staff and students understand transgender and gender diverse people,” she said.

“We will write to Liberal Party branches and ask to talk to rank and file members about why it is important that schools are fully inclusive of transgender and gender diverse people.”

The state government is currently considering legislation that will provide full equality for trans, gender diverse, and intersex Tasmanians.

Related reading: ‘It’s time for full equality for sex and gender diverse Australians’: Martine Delaney