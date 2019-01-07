—

A conservative push within the Uniting Church of Australia to pause recognition of marriage equality has fallen short.

Last July, the UCA became the first denomination in the country to allow ministers the right to decide if they want to perform same-sex wedding ceremonies.

But in October 2018, a series of votes as part of the National Assembly forced the Church to seek ‘concurrence’ from other parts of the Church.

This invocation of Clause 39b of the UCA constitution was unprecedented, with the clause providing for the concurrence measure only in matters considered “vital to the life of the church”.

The measure came down to the South Australian branch of the UCA, which is a combined Synod and Presbytery.

The result was a 51 to 49 vote against, with the decision requiring two-thirds support to succeed.

Those pushing for the concurrence said in the initial proposal that they were “not asking Presbytery to discuss a position on same-gender marriage”, but that the motion to allow two definitions of marriage for ministers – between a man and a woman, and between two persons as in Australia law, was not subject to sufficient consultation.

The South Australian vote means that the threshold to pause the decision to allow for same-sex marriage cannot be reached by the six-month deadline.

Hannah Reeve and Peter Weeks, the co-conveners of the Church’s LGBTIQ organisation Uniting Network Australia, said the result came as a major relief.

“A lot of people are feeling tired and broken in our church right now, especially those who are LGBTIQ and as leaders within Uniting Network we continue to hear stories of profound pain and angst,” they said.

“These ongoing discussions are not an inconvenience or a purely theological debate to us – this is about our relationships and our families and it has continued to hurt deeply.

“The church should be a place where everyone can be fully themselves and honest, wherever they are at in their story.

“We look forward to ministers and couples continuing to use the additional ‘two people’ marriage liturgy and are relieved that weddings can continue to go ahead as planned.”