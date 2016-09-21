—

THE JOY 94.9 studios were evacuated and searched by Victoria Police last night after reports of a possible bomb threat.

Leading Senior Constable Kendra Jackson said police conducted a security check at the Melbourne radio station just before 8.30pm.

“A check of the building was conducted and declared safe,” she said.

All staff and volunteers were required to evacuate the building as soon as the alleged threat was made.

A volunteer present told the Star Observer everyone was instructed to grab their things and evacuate, making sure to “disperse” when they exited the Bourke Street building.

The iPad housed at JOY 94.9 used to sign in and out any visiting volunteers was also taken downstairs.

Volunteer Liam Clark said he was in the middle of radio training when one of the volunteers told everyone to evacuate.

“While we were still upstairs someone said it was a bomb threat,” Clark said.

“A lot of people ended up going to Starbucks, I don’t think anyone believed that it was real.

“We just thought it was someone trying to disrupt the studio, and protocol had to be followed.”

Clark also said that while the other floors in the building may have already been empty, they were the only ones who evacuated.

“Someone asked if the other floors had received an email, so I think the threat was via email,” he said.

“The person who took our training said they would speak to us as a group when we were all together but they didn’t get anymore information.

“After a while they said our training was cancelled for the night.”

The station was subsequently put on auto play.

JOY 94.9 has been approached for comment.