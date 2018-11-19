—

The Victorian Liberals have preferenced a far-right independent candidate in Buninyong in the state’s west ahead of the upcoming election.

Dianne Colbert, an extreme conservative Christian, has called homosexuality a form of “sexual brokenness” and said that trans people are “part of Satan’s push to remove male and female from the dictionary”, ABC News reported.

The candidate has been preferenced second by Liberal candidate Andrew Kilmartin.

Colbert lists herself as the founder of All Nations Christian Mental Health Association, and previously lost her accreditation with Mental Health First Aid Australia as a mental health first aid instructor after the organisation received complaints about her anti-LGBTI comments.

Colbert responded by posting on Facebook that she was looking for “stories of people whose lives have been restored from homosexuality and transgenderism”.

Last year, Colbert posted on Facebook that “Satan seeks to steal your identity in all kinds of ways.”

“He uses many labels; rejected; homosexual; unlovable; lesbian,” she wrote.

“Maybe he has whispered transgender in your ear. Don’t listen to him. Don’t give the enemy a moment’s victory – he comes only to steal and to kill and to destroy.”

Kilmartin said he had not researched the other candidates and that they had no say over how the preferences flowed on his ticket.

“It’s not really important to me. I’m concentrated on getting my message out there and going door-to-door,” said Kilmartin.

The Victorian Liberal Party yesterday announced a parliamentary inquiry into LGBTI community services in Melbourne’s outer suburbs and across regional Victoria, as well as a roundtable for LGBTI businesses.

“Victoria’s LGBTI community is large and diverse and if elected to government on 24 November, the Liberal Nationals are looking forward to working constructively with LGBTI individuals, families and representative bodies,” said MP David Davis in a statement.

Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy said he expects to win Buninyong on first preferences, which is currently held by Victorian Labor’s Geoff Howard who is retiring after representing the seat – previously known as Ballarat East – since 1999.

Colbert said she was preferencing the Liberals first because she is “immensely concerned” about Safe Schools, and told the ABC that she does not think there is anything unusual about a mainstream party preferencing someone with views on sexuality and gender identity as regressive as hers.

“I think many people hold similar views, having listened to the stories of people who have come out of the LGBTQI lifestyle,” she said.

She recently posted on Facebook that “gender theory has become like a cancer that is detroying (sic) healthy young girls and boys.”

Colbert has previously stood for the seat as a candidate for the Australian Christians party.