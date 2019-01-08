—

Western Australia has rolled out a new version of ‘Safe Schools’ for primary and high schools across the state, rebranding it as the Inclusive Education program.

The $1.4 million program will run gender diversity training sessions for teachers, provide support for gender diverse students, and offer lessons in reducing homophobia and transphobia in the classroom, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The program is not compulsory, and has been introduced as part of a pre-election commitment by Mark McGowan and the Labor Party

The more controversial elements of Safe Schools have been removed, including lessons titled ‘OMG I’m Queer’ and ‘OMG My Friend’s Queer’.

Instead, the curriculum offered for year seven and eight students includes lessons discussing sexuality as a spectrum.

Through the program, teachers are encouraged to let students pass on questions or discussions that make them feel uncomfortable, and to use inclusive language themselves.

The program also includes information about the importance of using correct personal pronouns when interacting with trans or gender diverse students.

The AIDS Council, who run the program, have already run 24 training sessions for staff from 45 different schools.

In Victoria, where Safe Schools is overseen by the state government, an estimated 98 per cent of secondary schools have taken part in the program.

In New South Wales, a new Life Ready program is set to replace sexual and gender diversity course Crossroads in public schools.