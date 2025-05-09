Police Arrest 30+ People For Allegedly Luring Men Into Violent Attacks Via Gay Dating Apps

More than 30 people have been arrested across Victoria after a spate of violent attacks — both robberies and assaults — after allegedly targeting men through gay dating apps.

Victoria Police confirmed that 35 individuals—mostly males aged 13 to 20—have now been arrested in the past eight months. Police allege that the perpetrators used fake profiles on dating apps to lure men to locations where they were then assaulted, robbed, and subjected to homophobic abuse. In some cases, the attacks were filmed and shared online.

“These incidents have occurred in various suburbs across Melbourne including Manningham, Casey, Hume, Moorabbin and Knox,” a Victoria Police statement said. “Some of the incidents were filmed and uploaded to social media.”

The investigation, led by the Eastern Region Crime Team, has resulted in multiple charges including armed robbery, false imprisonment, violent disorder, affray, causing injury and other assault-related offences.

The arrests include:

A 16-year-old boy for intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and possessing a prohibited weapon without lawful excuse. The boy has been charged.

A 17-year-old boy for intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and possessing a drug of dependence. The boy has been charged.

Two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy for recklessly causing injury. All three boys were charged.

A 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy for kidnapping and armed robbery. Two of the boys were charged and bailed to face court. The other boy was released pending further enquiries.

Seven 17-year-old boys for armed robbery, violent disorder and false imprisonment. Two of the boys were charged and bailed at court. The remaining five have been charged on summons to appear at court at a later date.

Four 19-year-old males from Bayswater, Lyndhurst and Cranbourne East for armed robbery. Three of the males were charged and bailed to face court. The other male was released pending further enquiries.

Several of the accused have already faced court, while others are expected to appear in the coming weeks.

Victoria Police Acting Superintendent Carolyn Deer condemned the attacks, saying: “There is absolutely no place for this type of concerning behaviour in our society. It will not be tolerated. Everyone has a right to go about their lives, meet new people and start a relationship in safety.”

She added: “As when using any app or social media platform, please always remain vigilant by protecting your identity and location and verifying the other person’s identity before meeting up.”

Police confirm they have been working in collaboration with dating app companies to publish safety information and reporting tools. However, authorities stressed that victims should report incidents directly to police, as app-based reports do not trigger official investigations.

These arrests follow similar stories from across Australia including in Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

LGBTIQA+ Commissioner Joe Ball condemns targeted attacks via dating apps

The spate of attacks has sparked alarm in the LGBTQIA+ community and prompted a strong statement from Victoria’s LGBTIQA+ Commissioner, Joe Ball, on Thursday.

“I’m heartbroken and angry to learn that another 22 men have been arrested in connection with targeted homophobic violence facilitated through a dating app,” Ball said. “That brings the total to 35 arrests by Victoria Police in eight months.”

“These attacks are deliberate, organised, and hateful.”

Ball acknowledged the emotional toll these incidents have taken on queer communities: “To our communities: I see you, and I know how distressing this is. Many of us remember the days when violence against gay men was normalised, overlooked – even expected. We will not go back.”

In response to the growing threat, Ball indicated that he is working closely with government and human rights agencies to strengthen support and tracking systems for hate-motivated crimes.

“The Minister for Equality, Vicki Ward, MP, and I are looking forward to exploring – with the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission (VEOHRC) – a community reporting tool to help track and respond to anti-LGBTIQA+ violence,” he said.

“As I have done since taking on my role seven months ago, I will continue to work with Victoria Police and those working in the prevention and gender-based violence sectors on addressing prejudice motivated crimes.”

Ball concluded: “Your safety matters. We will keep fighting for a Victoria where all of us can live free from hate.”

Victoria Police are urging anyone with information, or who may have been a victim of a similar attack, to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.