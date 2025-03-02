Porn Star Jenna Jameson Files For Divorce From Her Wife

Jenna Jameson, once hailed as “The Queen of Porn,” has officially filed for divorce from her estranged wife, Jessi Lawless, after nearly two years of marriage.

The split follows a turbulent period marked by allegations of alcohol-related issues and failed reconciliation attempts between the couple.

Jenna Jameson officially files for divorce

According to court documents Jameson submitted the divorce filing in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday.

This comes months after Lawless initially filed for an annulment in April 2024, citing Jameson’s alleged drinking problem as the primary reason for their separation.

Lawless, a barber and host of the Born Lawless podcast, addressed the divorce on Friday, stating that Jameson had attempted to rekindle their relationship multiple times.

However, she maintained her decision to move on from their short marriage. “She moved around several times staying with a friend in Chicago and then with another friend in California and then she was in Las Vegas for a little while, but she was hard to keep up with so getting her served was challenging,” Lawless explained.

Jameson’s filing requests that she retain possession of her luxury accessories, including Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags, a Cartier band, and sentimental jewellery pieces such as her Jewish faith necklace and her late father’s necklace.

Additionally, she has sought to keep personal items like clothing and artwork separate from the settlement.

Lawless, who has been dating model Christian Ghidina for the past eight months, took to Instagram to celebrate the divorce filing, posting a video of herself and her new partner.

“I’m thankful that it looks like Jenna might be moving on now as well. She’s made comments on multiple occasions alluding to us getting back together. I’m just glad she’s finally letting that go” she posted.

Jameson and Lawless tied the knot in May 2023 in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, but their relationship soon fell apart.

Lawless publicly announced their separation via TikTok in April 2024, blaming Jameson’s drinking.

“I told her in the beginning of our relationship that I was drawing a hard line and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life that I would not tolerate it at all under any circumstances,” Lawless stated.

She also alleged that Jameson began drinking while on a trip to Chicago and later attempted to conceal it from her. “Then when I confronted her about it, she was definitely trying to lie about it until I told her I had pictures,” she added.

Despite their acrimonious split, Lawless maintained that she still cared for Jameson. “I loved her with all my heart and I wished her the best,” she said at the time of their separation.

Jameson, a prominent figure in the adult entertainment industry, has experienced numerous public relationships, including previous marriages to Jay Grdina and Tito Ortiz.

Her high-profile personal life has frequently made headlines, with her battles with addiction and legal issues widely documented.

Neither Jameson nor her representatives have commented publicly on the latest filing.