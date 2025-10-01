Robert Irwin Sends The Gays Into A Spin With DWTS Shirtless Routine

For his third spin across the dance floor on Dancing With The Stars in the US Robert Irwin has sent fans into over drive with a sizzling shirtless routine.

The youngest Irwin, who is no stranger to getting his clothes off, is competing on the 34th season of the hit show.

And he is making brand new fans all across the globe.

Robert Irwin stuns in shirtless routine

Before he even stepped foot onto the dance floor for the 34th season of Dancing With The Stars in the US, Robert Irwin had already amassed a legion of fans.

The son of the late wildlife conservationist, Steve Irwin, already broke the internet earlier this year when he stripped down to his underwear for the latest Bonds campaign.

After hosting two seasons of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here he was already making quite a name for himself.

It was no surprise to anyone that the young Irwin, now twenty one years old, was going to be popular with audiences on the hit show, but not everyone was expecting such steamy performances from the young star.

The first two weeks of the competition saw Robert top the leaderboard and impress audiences with some sultry performances.

However for week three when Irwin and his partner stepped out to do the Tango for Tik Tok week he successfully broke the internet again, ripping his shirt off mid routine and firing off his best “blue steel” facial expressions in a smouldering performance.

Flashing his 6 pack, or was it an 8 pack? Who’s counting? Robert went full throttle working his hips and sending audiences worldwide over the edge.

Robert Irwin is about to break the internet again with this moment. 😂#DWTS #DWTS34 pic.twitter.com/vfDZXldnWk — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) October 1, 2025

In the studios the routine impressed the judges as Robert and Whitney picked up 24 out of a possible 30 points for their routine, topping the leaderboard for the night.

But if social media is any barometer for his success, it seems Robert has once again won over the hearts and other parts of the gays online.

Following the performance social media lit up with thirsty posts and comments.

Some opted for a simple statement of facts to express their feelings.

yes i am attracted to robert irwin — kait🖤 (@cristncole) October 1, 2025

Meanwhile others couldn’t quite contain themselves.

robert irwin took his shirt off and my friend and i SCREAMED — max (@loserperseus) October 1, 2025

ROBERT IRWIN. OH. MH. GOD. — finkie ♡ (@paulspastries) October 1, 2025

Actually on the floor like not okay https://t.co/OOUUelomyO — finkie ♡ (@paulspastries) October 1, 2025

I wish my boyfriend looked at me the way he looked at Robert Irwin in tonight’s episode of dancing with the stars 🫡 — Jon 🧠 (@jonhr13) October 1, 2025

robert irwin and dylan efron trying to out-slut each other on dancing with the stars and i think that’s beautiful — zae (@itszaeok) October 1, 2025

Robert Irwin shirtless on my TV screen. Thank you to the ballroom gods, Witney Carson, the costume department, and the endless reasons to tune into this blessed program! @RobertIrwin @WitneyCarson #DWTS pic.twitter.com/bJg6ccuWF2 — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) October 1, 2025

And of course, where there is a shirtless Robert Irwin, there will be memes.

robert irwin this week on dwts pic.twitter.com/deg1YGGEfo — MAX | MCRDC‼️ (@616WAYNE) October 1, 2025

But let’s not forget the straight women of the world, of which there were many, also collectively loosing it at the routine with responses proving the reaction to this one was truly universal.

ROBERT IRWIN I WILL BE YOUR AMERICAN GIRL #DWTS pic.twitter.com/GnywFJVKdH — ୨ৎ capri (@harryslilbebe) October 1, 2025

And the queer women as well.

am i a lesbian? yes

do i need robert irwin biblically? also yes — Mya Frost (@MyaFrost5) October 1, 2025

We also must take a moment to acknowledge the unexpected casualties of the Irwin carnage, the straight husbands of the world.

Robert Irwin GREW UP 👏 I had to pick my husband’s jaw up off the floor right after I picked up mine! That performance was HOT 🔥 #DWTS34 #DWTS — Mariah𖡼𖤣𖥧𖡼𓋼𖤣𖥧𓋼𓍊 (@purebredmugs) October 1, 2025

husband during DWTS: “oh to be a gator getting belly rubs from an Irwin” after @RobertIrwin’s dance: “okay I might not be as straight as I thought” — toasty gumbo (@iPhylPunny) October 1, 2025

It seems regardless of who you are Robert Irwin has cast a spell that may well see him waltz his way to end of the competition and secure another win for the Irwin family in this competition.