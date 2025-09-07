The New Farm Queer Film Festival Returns To Brisbane This October

Brisbane is set for another fantastic festival of queer films as the New Farm Cinema returns with their annual Queer Film Festival this October.

Featuring sixteen incredible films from around the world the festival will again provide another beautiful insight into our community in an exploration through film.

And the opening film already has everyone talking.

New Farm Queer Film Festival to open with Twinless

New Farm Cinema will once again be buzzing with excitement this October with local audiences getting the chance to indulge in the annual queer film festival.

The beautiful and historic cinema is ready to host this gorgeous program across several weeks once again.

Opening the festival is Twinless, a dark comedy on love, loss and male intimacy.

The story follows two grieving men who meet in a support group for siblings who’ve lost a twin and “considers themes of lying, guilt, and trauma bonding, capturing the messy and often contradictory ways that grief can manifest itself into our lives.”

Twinless already made headlines after it was filmed from streaming platforms over illegal sharing of some of the very steamy gay sex scenes in the film. However despite the controversy the film has picked up plenty of positive attention including taking home the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Other films as part of the festival include Little Trouble Girls from Slovenian director Urška Djukić that focuses on the relationship between 16 year old girls Lucija and her fellow student Ana-Marija.

The Queer Film Festival will also feature a classic flashback to Love and Other Catastrophes a 1996 Australian film set in Melbourne following five university students and their intertwined sexual and academic crises.

The full list of the films screening at the New Farm Queer Film Festival are below, you can read the full program and purchase tickets online here.