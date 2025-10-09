The Vivienne’s Sister Gives Emotional Speech At Attitude Awards

The family of the late drag icon The Vivienne has been honoured at the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards for their work in addiction prevention and education through the newly founded House of The Vivienne.

James Lee Williams, professionally known as The Vivienne, died earlier this year at the age of 32 after a cardiac arrest cause by ketamine.

They had spoken publicly about their struggles with addiction, and had recently relapsed after several years of sobriety.

The Inspiration Award, which was received by The Vivienne herself only three years earlier, was accepted on behalf of the Williams family by The Vivienne’s sister, Chanel.

Described by Williams as “a safe and inclusive space for anyone facing addiction”, the House of The Vivienne is a drug and alcohol support group, providing a safe and inclusive space for those in need.

“It’s an honour to be here tonight and to be receiving the very award that The Vivienne received in 2022,” Williams said in her acceptance speech.

“I stand here tonight as James’ sister, and on behalf of our family, extremely honoured to be recognised for this award. Since James’ passing, as a family we have campaigned to reduce stigma around addiction, to push for systemic changes, and to continue The Vivienne’s work in helping others.

“We have opened the House of The Vivienne – a safe space for people facing addiction, a place where the door is always open and where someone will always listen. I see what has been achieved so far, and I also see what is still to be done – and we won’t stop until we see the changes that are so needed.”

“The power of The Vivienne”

The award was followed by a performance of the tribute single Your Light Will Shine, by her drag sisters Bimini, Tia Kofi, Bentley Robles, Eden Hunter and Janethan.

Written by manager and close friend Simon Jones, the song aims to “honour their legacy and share a message of unity, love and understanding”, with all proceeds going to British LGBTQIA+ support line, Switchboard.

“If Viv were here tonight and saw us all performing a song in her honour, she’d be like, ‘You need to calm down, like, what are you playing at?’” Tia Kofi told Attitude.

“But I hope that wherever she is now, she sees what we are doing and loves it. I think she would be honoured.”

Williams said that everything she’s done since her brother’s death is a living tribute to who he was, both as James and The Vivienne.

“James would want you to know you matter, your life matters and there is help,” she said.

“Anything that we have done, is because of James. Anything that’s been achieved in terms of the campaigning is all him. That’s the power of The Vivienne.”