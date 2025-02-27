2025 Sydney Local Woman Of The Year Announced

This year’s Sydney Local Woman of the Year has been announced, with MP Alex Greenwich presenting the award on Wednesday afternoon.

Brianna Skinner has been working with Greenwich for more than a decade, first meeting with him in 2014 to discuss concerns about people in NSW being unable to change their gender on identification documents such as birth and marriage certificates.

“Brianna’s own experience of transitioning from male to female highlighted to her the discrimination and bureaucratic discrepancies that outdated NSW laws imposed on Trans and gender diverse people,” said Greenwich.

“This important conversation contributed to the foundation of what would become my Equality Bill that passed the NSW Parliament in October 2024.”

Chosen by members of parliament, The Local Woman of the Year Awards is an annual NSW Government award that gives parliamentarians the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the contributions of local women the Sydney electorate.

Previous winners include Qtopia chair Elaine Czulkowski and businesswoman and LGBTQIA+ advocate, Romany Brooks.

“Brianna is one of the strongest people I know, someone dedicated to her community, and our global city,” Greenwich said when speaking to the Star Observer.

Chilli-eating champion

Skinner also contributes to veteran support services, raising money for organisations such as Soldier On through competitive chilli-eating competitions.

After raising $3,000 for the organisation, she traveled to Fort Mill in South Carolina to compete in the inaugural World Chilli Eating Competition.

Skinner is a leader even in moments of crisis- as a retail floor manager during the Bondi Junction stabbing attacks in April 2023, Skinner kept dozens of customers safe, securing the shop and reassuring them until police arrived.

“This is likely the first time a trans woman has received a local woman of the year award, another example of what a trailblazer Brianna is,” said Greenwich.

“From advocating for trans rights, raising money for veterans, to showing leadership in the harrowing Bondi Junction stabbing, Brianna is a true Sydney hero.”