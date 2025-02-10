Qtopia Founder & Long-Time HIV Activist David Polson Has Passed Away

Star Observer is heartbroken to report that David “Polly” Polson AM, veteran LGBTQIA+ rights and HIV activist and founder of Qtopia Sydney, has passed away.

The news of Polson’s passing was reported by Qtopia Sydney.

“Qtopia Sydney is deeply saddened to announce the passing of David Polson AM, our Emeritus Founding Chair.

“A debt of gratitude is owed to David for his life of service, for his courage, bravery and contribution over almost four decades, enduring 28 drug trials, toward the advancement of a medical response to HIV and AIDS in this country and across the world.

“He died as he lived, fighting valiantly until the end, in the care of St Vincent’s Hospital, where he had spent so much time. He was surrounded by those who knew and loved him best.”

Polson recently celebrated his 70th birthday at the end of last year.

“It’s an important year for me,” David told Star Observer in November 2024. “I never expected to get to 70. I should have been dead years and years ago.”

In 1984, Polson was one of the first 400 people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in Australia, less than 30 of which are still alive.

Polson educated people on HIV/AIDS for nearly three decades, and appeared on the ABC’s You Can’t Ask That episode about HIV and its ongoing stigma in 2020. He was recognised as a Community Champion by the National Association of People Living with HIV, Gilead Sciences and Positive Life NSW in 2021 for his services to HIV education and awareness.

Polson was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to community health through HIV education and advocacy roles.

“Once I realised the advice of my nomination for an Australian honour was genuine, I felt deeply honoured and humbled,” he said. “I was motivated to help to improve knowledge of HIV … from that moment I pledged to help medical science raise awareness and knowledge, and to educate others about HIV/AIDS.”

David Polson on how and why he founded Qtopia Sydney

Polson appeared on the cover of Star Observer in January 2024, ahead of the opening of Qtopia Sydney.

He explained that the loss of a friend was a major reason behind his determination to create a museum focussed on both the triumphs and tragedies experienced by Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community.

During Polson’s treatment, he was introduced to HIV/AIDS researchers and physician, Professor David Cooper. Under Cooper’s care, Polson took part in 28 HIV drug trials.

“I went through 28 drug trials with him and we became very close friends,” Polson said. After Cooper passed away in 2018, his wife, Dorrie, shared Cooper’s vision for a Sydney AIDS museum with Polson.

“I said, ‘Dorrie, I’m going to do this. You have given me a mission. This is my mission. I’m going to honour David in his wonderful work and I’m going to get him his AIDS museum’.”

Polson then spoke with former High Court judge Michael Kirby about the idea, who said, “‘I think you should also expand it to include Queer people who have been oppressed, persecuted, and discriminated against over the decades’.”

“That’s literally how [Qtopia Sydney] started,” Polson shared.

Polson explained that the museum, a culmination of his life’s work, is centred around three principles: memory, celebration, and education.

“I want people to be able to go to Qtopia and see our AIDS Memorial and acknowledge and remember all the people who died from AIDS, see the reconstruction of Ward 17 South, and the wonderful contribution of the Sisters of Charity,” he shared.

And regarding celebrating our community’s wins: “So many [in] our Queer community have done so many wonderful things in every walk of life. We need to celebrate – we’ll have that celebration in the museum, and show people just exactly what we’ve done.”

David Polson honoured in 2024 with Remembrance Garden project

On 22 November last year, Qtopia honoured Polson and his milestone 70th birthday with a celebration at NSW Parliament House, and launched The Wall of Love Remembrance Garden project in his honour.

This commemorative garden will honour those lost to HIV/AIDS and the broader LGBTQIA+ community. Guided by the Curatorial Director George Savoulis, the stunning memorial space is located in a quiet area at Qtopia that was once a garden for the police station.

Polson’s autobiography is yet to be published

Polson also revealed to Star Observer that he has documented his life story in a yet-to-be-published memoir, which he hopes will one day reach a wide audience – especially the younger generations who may not understand what the LGBTQIA+ community has faced in the past.

There is no word on whether this autobiography, a deeply powerful and important story of David Polson’s incredible life, will be published posthumously – but we sincerely hope so.

Star Observer remembers David ‘Polly’ Polson, and honours his incredible legacy and enormously important work. We are endlessly thankful to him for his lifelong work helping Australia’s LGBTQIA+ and HIV+ communities, and his unwavering dedication to improving our health, our wellbeing, our rights and our lives. Our staff offer their deep condolences to Polly’s family, friends, colleagues and anyone whose life was touched by this extraordinary, incomparable man and his life-changing work.

Vale, David Polson – you will never be forgotten.