The ABC’s ‘You Can’t Ask That’ this week invited eight Australians living with HIV to discuss the stigma surrounding HIV and their experiences from varying backgrounds – a trans woman, gay men, and straight women.

Educator and speaker on HIV, David Polson, revealed his 1984 diagnosis and how his determination to help medical science and propelled him to enlist in 28 medical trials to learn about HIV.

“And the side effects of all these drug trials in the beginning, they were so toxic, so nasty, so horrible. I was constantly sick.”

The episode explores the reactions of the guests from the day of diagnosis to their community stigma for “reckless” behaviour, the comments they still experience today, and inspiring stories to educate others.

You can watch the full episode on ABC iview: https://iview.abc.net.au/show/you-can-t-ask-that