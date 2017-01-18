—

ONE of the many things to celebrate about Australia is the way we come together over food, and delicious Aussie lamb is at the centre of all the best gatherings celebrating our fabulous country. No matter where we’re from or if we’re friends or strangers, we love to eat and share with those around us this time of year.

Whether you’re craving a juicy burger with fresh salsa, sweet and sticky barbecued chops or smoky lamb skewers, the diversity and range of cuts, cook methods and flavour partners make it a homegrown favourite on every menu. So rally your friends and loved ones, fire up the barbie and come together to celebrate this great nation, because You Never Lamb Alone.

Lamb is the perfect light choice for a scorching summer, so our friends at We Love Our Lamb have crafted a delicious recipe for a Vietnamese-style lamb sausage banh mi, a quick and easy meal your family and friends will go crazy for.

LAMB SAUSAGE BANH MI

Use lamb sausages for a tasty twist on the classic Vietnamese roll that you can serve for any event

Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

8 lamb sausages

1 jar store-bought mayonnaise

1 cucumber, sliced lengthways into long batons

2 Roma tomatoes, sliced

4 spring onions, green part only

Coriander sprigs, to serve

4 long wholemeal bread rolls, split along the top

Sliced red chilli, to serve

Pickled carrot

1 carrot, peeled, coarsely shredded

1 tbsp white vinegar

½ tsp salt

METHOD

1. Cook lamb sausages on a BBQ, grill pan or large non-stick fry pan over medium heat until cooked through.

2. To pickle carrot, place in a bowl with vinegar and salt and toss to combine, leave to pickle for 10 minutes, then drain.

3. Place a little mayonnaise, salad, spring onion and coriander sprigs in each roll, top with two lamb sausages and garnish with chilli slices.

COOKING TIPS

• Don’t pierce the sausage, this lets all the moisture and flavour out

• Turn the sausages regularly to ensure that they cook evenly and don’t burn and remember they must always be cooked right through to the centre

Visit http://www.weloveourlamb.com.au/ for more amazing recipes.