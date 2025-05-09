Sunset Sips & Festival Feasts: The Magic of Pyrmont in May

Sponsored Content
Staff Writers
May 9, 2025
Sunset Sips & Festival Feasts: The Magic of Pyrmont in May
Image: Photos: pyrmontfestival / Instagram

As autumn paints the Pyrmont Peninsula in hues of amber and gold, the Nights in the Peninsula program invites locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves in a celebration of culture, cuisine, and community across May and June. This vibrant lead-up to the Pyrmont Food and Wine Festival on May 17–18 transforms the precinct into a nocturnal playground, where every evening offers a new experience.

A toast to the senses at Sydney Wine Centre

Begin your evening adventures with a journey through France at the Sydney Wine Centre’s French Cheese and Wine Tasting on Thursday, May 8. 

From 7–9pm, indulge in nine exquisite French wines paired with matching cheeses, curated in collaboration with Simon Johnson Provedores. 

This guided tasting promises to transport your palate across Champagne, Bordeaux, Burgundy, and beyond, all within the cozy ambiance of ‘The Vineyard’ Tasting Room at 119 Harris Street, Pyrmont.

Pyrmont Festival
Photo: Deep Field Photography

Laughter echoes at the Foundry Theatre

For those seeking a hearty laugh, the Foundry Theatre hosts the internationally acclaimed Umbilical Brothers in their show The Distraction. Performances run from May 15–18 at 8pm each night. 

Experience a unique blend of physical comedy and multimedia wizardry that has captivated audiences across 40 countries. 

The Foundry Theatre, located at 55 Pirrama Road, offers an intimate setting to enjoy this comedic spectacle.

A Greek Soirée at Mediterranean Magic

Step into the heart of 1970s Athens every Friday and Saturday night at Mediterranean Magic’s ΑΘΗΝΑ 1972 dinner and live music performance. 

From 7:30pm, savour a traditional Greek three-course meal featuring dishes like Arni Kleftiko and haloumi with Cretan figs. 

As the night unfolds, live bouzouki music fills the air, inviting guests to dance the Hasapiko and Zeibekiko, embodying the spirit of a true Greek glendi. Located on the waterfront, it’s a feast for all senses.

Pyrmont rhythms at the Dunkirk Hotel

Every Thursday in May, the Dunkirk Hotel becomes a haven for live music enthusiasts. Starting at 5pm, the main bar comes alive with performances from local artists, offering a perfect backdrop for after-work relaxation or a casual night out. 

Nestled in the heart of Pyrmont, the Dunkirk’s historic charm and vibrant atmosphere make it a staple in the local nightlife scene.

Pyrmont Festival
Photo: Deep Field Photography

Pyrmont Food and Wine Festival — where everyone is invited

Culminating the month’s festivities, the Pyrmont Food and Wine Festival on May 17–18 at Pirrama Park is a celebration not to be missed. 

From 11am to 6pm each day, over 30 wineries, breweries, and distilleries from across New South Wales gather to showcase a curated selection of more than 100 wines, craft beers, and artisanal spirits. Attendees can sample, sip, and learn directly from passionate producers.

Culinary delights abound, with gourmet food trucks and stalls offering everything from freshly shucked oysters and blow-torched cheesy scallops to African BBQ and German street food. Highlights include the Cheeky Naked Oyster Bar, Mighty Bird, and specialty offerings from celebrity chef Luca Ciano.

Art lovers can enjoy installations and painting classes led by local artists, including the renowned Jane Bennett, whose vivid depictions of Pyrmont and Ultimo bring the neighbourhood to life. Families are warmly welcomed with a dedicated Kids Zone, featuring face painting, games, and a jumping castle, alongside a Parents’ Chill Zone perfect for a relaxed afternoon by the harbour.

Live music fills the air across two stages throughout the weekend. The Harbourside Stage hosts soulful performances from Jo Fabro and the RnB/Soul-driven Crown Jewel Band, while the Sunset Stage features Crown Jewel Duos and the dynamic act As Seen on TV.

Now in its 13th year, the festival is a free, open invitation to enjoy Pyrmont at its best — a celebration of the suburb’s creativity, vibrancy, and community spirit. Whether you’re sipping a glass of Hunter Valley shiraz, savouring a plate of Asian street food, or dancing barefoot to sunset tunes, the Pyrmont Food and Wine Festival promises a weekend of unforgettable moments.

As the sun dips behind the skyline, casting that dazzling golden glow across Pirrama Park, the sense of connection and joy is palpable. This is Pyrmont in its loveliest and most genuine form — lively, welcoming, and full of heart.

You can learn more at pyrmontfestival.com.au.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Peer Group Gives LGBTQIA+ Autistic People A Chance To “Meet People Who Understand”
April 30, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Peer Group Gives LGBTQIA+ Autistic People A Chance To “Meet People Who Understand”
News Sponsored Content Victorian News
Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Era & The Queer Sanctuary of Our Fierce Mother Monster
April 23, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Era & The Queer Sanctuary of Our Fierce Mother Monster
Celebrity Entertainment Music Sponsored Content
Luc Velez: The Activist Heart Behind the Greens’ Bid for Sydney
April 17, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Luc Velez: The Activist Heart Behind the Greens’ Bid for Sydney
Sponsored Content
Rainbow Pride Will Be Shining Bright At Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras 2025
April 11, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Rainbow Pride Will Be Shining Bright At Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras 2025
Sponsored Content
Spain: A Sun-Soaked LGBTQIA+ Travel Destination With Heart, Rhythm & Abundant Queer Joy
April 2, 2025 | Staff Writers

Spain: A Sun-Soaked LGBTQIA+ Travel Destination With Heart, Rhythm & Abundant Queer Joy
Sponsored Content Travel
Ricky Martin Is She-Bangin’ Back To Australia For A Huge National Tour This Year
March 31, 2025 | Michael James

Ricky Martin Is She-Bangin’ Back To Australia For A Huge National Tour This Year
Entertainment Movies & TV News Sponsored Content