What better excuse to pop the cork on a bottle of bubbly than to celebrate the return of one of Sydney’s favourite lifestyle events – Pyrmont Festival. Marking its 10th Anniversary this year, the popular outdoor festival will bring together the very best food, wine and art offerings across two glorious days in Pirrama Park this May.

Pyrmont Festival was created as a way of introducing Sydney-siders to magnificent wines from regions all around New South Wales while showcasing its own gourmet delights. Since its inception, the festival has grown in scope and popularity and is now a centrepiece on the city’s event calendar.

Sydney’s Favourite Food Trucks And Eateries

In previous years, the festival has teamed with a particular NSW wine region, presenting a selection of wines and produce that highlight the quality and diversity of that region. This year, Pyrmont Festival has extended the invitation to all regions in NSW and will deliver a program of wines, spirits, beers, and artisan foods that will be sheer gustatory magic. It’s a rare opportunity to explore new labels and be among the first to taste bespoke drops from boutique wineries, distillers and breweries.

Pair your drink with a delicious meal from a selection of Sydney’s favourite food trucks and eateries. Or sit under the sun next to the sparkling harbour and enjoy some freshly shucked oysters at the Oyster Bar. Leave room for coffee and dessert and maybe a glass of port.

Artworks from the Pyrmont Art Prize will be on display, showcasing established local artists as well as emerging talent. Find your inner Monet and take part in an art class with a professional teacher and a glass of something for inspiration.

Free And Accessible Event

Pyrmont Festival is a family-friendly event with lots of activities for the kids too, including face-painting, rides, big games and craft classes.

Entry to the event is FREE and absolutely everyone is welcome – you can even bring the four-footed family member (on a leash). There are lots of non-alcoholic and kid-friendly food and beverage options available. Plenty of seating or bring a rug and enjoy a picnic in this idyllic location.

Pirrama Park is accessible to people with disabilities and very easy to get to by public transport, car, or on foot if you live nearby.

The festival takes place on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May, from 11am to 5pm in Pirrama Park, Pirrama Road, Pyrmont.

For more details, visit the Pyrmont Festival website.





