With just over two weeks to go until the Pyrmont Festival big weekend, the excitement is palpable. The programs for Saturday 28th May and Sunday 29th May are so packed with activities, you’ll want to come both days. And guess what? You can! Entry is absolutely FREE, and the whole family is welcome.



Once you’ve taken in the gorgeous scenery around Pyrmont Bay, feast your eyes on the artworks being displayed around the park. The Pyrmont Art Prize has been a feature of the festival since it began, attracting established and emerging talent from nearby and beyond. Hosted by TAP Gallery, this popular art contest is open to all and includes terrific art supply pack prizes provided by sponsors, Derivan. Head over to TAP Gallery to pick up a canvas or use your own. For entry details, visit www.pyrmontfestival.com.au/art.

Painting en plein air (outside)

If you’d like to try your hand at en plein air (outside) painting, sign up for one of the art classes being run by TAP Gallery. On Saturday, you can learn to paint Van Gogh’s cat (not with live model). Sunday’s class will teach you to paint Bondi Life Savers (also not with live models). Classes are from 2pm to 4pm and cost $65. Make sure you book ahead so you don’t miss out: www.pyrmontfestival.com.au/art.

Pyrmont Festival promises to be huge this year, celebrating not only an emergence from two-year hibernation but also its 10th anniversary. Everyone is invited to the party and remember, entry is FREE!

Saturday 28th May and Sunday 29th May, 11am – 5pm, Pirrama Park, Pirrama Road, Pyrmont.

www.pyrmontfestival.com.au