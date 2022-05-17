—

There is nothing more soothing for the soul than being under an Autumn sun, breathing in fresh ocean air, hearing laughter and music, and feasting on nature’s harvest. That’s why Pyrmont Festival is one of Sydney’s favourite outdoor food and wine events.

This year’s festival features an even greater selection of wines, produce, and artisan goods. Entry is absolutely FREE! so you’ll have lots of spare cash to spend on goodies.

And goodies there are a-plenty.

Advertisement

Each of the exhibitors will be selling a selection of their best drops as well as individual glasses and tastings.

Wine Selectors will also have a stall at this year’s festival. Wine Selectors is a subscription service offering customised cases of mixed wines from among the best Australian wineries. They’ll be pouring small complimentary tastings from their huge range.

Advertisement

Also presenting a unique selection of gins is the family-owned Jones & Smith Distillery from Spring Hill in Central West NSW. Their Epoch gins are beautifully presented, authentic and delicious.

Beer-lovers need not fear – Pioneer Brewery will return to Pyrmont Festival with a great range of beers including ales, stouts, mid-strength, lagers, fruit and flavour infusions. This boutique, farm-based brewery is the epitome of Pyrmont Festival’s mission: to bring the taste of the country to the city.

For a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage, grab the best lemonade you’ve ever had from Citrus and Sugar.

Of course, no one expects you to drink on an empty stomach. Grab something substantial from Lucio Pizzeria, Piggy & Moo, Let’s Do Yum Cha, Big Al’s Food Stop, Els Fried Chicken, Ryan Gozleme Food Truck, Agape Organic Food Truck, or 4mates Empanadas. Leave room for coffee and ice cream from Bar Coco.

With great local entertainment, activities for the kids, plenty of seating and picnic space, and the magnificent surrounds, this is the weekend you’ve waited two years to have!

Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May, 11am – 5pm, Pirrama Park, Pyrmont

For more details, visit: www.pyrmontfestival.com.au