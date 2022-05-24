—

Whether you want to celebrate, grieve, or just forget the recent shenanigans, you need to come down to Pirrama Park this weekend for Pyrmont Festival. It is going to be huge! Wineries, distillers and breweries will be sharing the lawn with artisan producers and amazing ready-to-eat foods, local entertainment, kid’s activities and the kind of spectacular backdrop only this city can offer.

After being postponed twice, Pyrmont Festival will finally get to commemorate its 10th Anniversary; the locals are ready to party and everyone is invited. Entry is absolutely FREE!

This year the festival will feature wineries from some of the most prestigious wine regions in the state including: Hunter (Tamburlaine, Leogate, Savannah Estate, Petersons Wines); Orange (Tamburlaine, Quilty & Gransden, Slow Wine Co, Swinging Bridge, Rowlee, Highland Heritage, See Saw); and Mudgee (Gilbert Family Wines).

If you prefer harder spirits then visit the booth of family-owned distillery, Jones & Smith. Their Epoch gins are original, finely crafted and uniquely flavoured. Brookies, from Cape Byron, will be there with a range of spectacular gins, nut liqueur, and pre-mixed cocktails. For some wonderful gift ideas have a look at the beautifully presented cocktail packs from Discerning Drinks. Crowd favourite, Pioneer Brewery are keeping it real with their custom selection of tinnies.

There’s plenty of delicious ready-to-eat food and deli treats, plus the amazing Cheeky Oyster Bar, run by the experts from Sydney Fish Markets. Fantastic kid’s activities including over-sized games, art and craft, face-painting and more.

The Pyrmont Art Prize, hosted by TAP Gallery, has been an integral part of the festival since it began. Works from this year’s competition will be on display in the park. TAP Gallery will also be running painting workshops on Saturday and Sunday. You can book ahead on the Pyrmont Festival website. (see link below)

Local entertainers will ramp up the vibe from two stages – the Sunset Stage and Harbourview Stage – at either end of the park.

The weather forecast is Two Thumbs Up for Saturday and Sunday. The park is puddle-free so bring a picnic rug; there are tables and chairs too, if you prefer.

Pyrmont Festival prides itself on being fully inclusive and family-friendly. Uniquely located at the point of the peninsula on the shore of Pyrmont Bay, historic Pirrama Park is the ideal setting for this fabulous food, wine and art event. Towering sandstone walls at the back of the park block out the rest of the world, leaving you to sit with a drink and enjoy the sparkling harbour and distant cityscape.

The Pirrama Park is easily accessible via light rail (John St Square stop), bus (Route 389), ferry (Pyrmont Bay Wharf + 11 min walk), car (Wilson Carpark nearby) or bicycle.

For more information visit: pyrmontfestival.com.au