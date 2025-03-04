Adam Kay – This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor

Staff Writers
March 5, 2025
Adam Kay – This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor
Image: Photo: Supplied

Adam Kay is bringing back his hit show by popular demand following an absolute sell-out tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2024.

This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor is the hilarious show about life on and off the hospital wards from doctor turned BAFTA-winning comedian Adam Kay. Based on his multi-million-selling book of diaries, his shocking and continence-endangering live show has been seen by over 300,000 people, including 50 sell-out nights in the West End.

“Hilarious and heartbreaking” – The Times

“Electrifying” – The Guardian

“Painfully funny” – Stephen Fry

‘This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor’ – Adam Kay Show Dates

Geelong – The Story House – Saturday 12 April
Melbourne – Playhouse – 15-20 April
Hobart – Odeon Theatre – Tuesday 22 April
Adelaide – Norwood Concert Hall – Wednesday 23 April
Canberra – Canberra Theatre – Friday 25 April
Thirroul – Anita’s Theatre – Saturday 26 April
Newcastle – City Hall – Monday 28 April
Sydney – Enmore Theatre – Tuesday 29 April
Perth – Regal Theatre – May 3, 4
Brisbane – Powerhouse – May 7 & 8

Dates: 12 April — 8 May 2025
You can find more information and purchase tickets HERE.

 

