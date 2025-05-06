Join your fabulous hostesses Charisma Belle and Naomi Palmer in celebrating the queer magic of Eurovision while raising much needed funds for ACON.

Hurry, this annual event always sells out, and tickets are going fast! Enjoy incredible tracks from all across Europe and participating countries, while winning fun prizes and helping out for a good cause.

Bingay Eurovision Bingo

When: May 15, 2025, 6.30–10pm

Where: The Beresford Hotel, 354 Bourke Street, Surry Hills

Tickets: $22.50

Accessibility: The Beresford has step-free, wheelchair access. Please notify Bingay upon booking so they can organise lift access and accessible seating by email producer Maria Hristodoulou at mchristodoulou@acon.org.au.

**Please note that this event is strictly 18++ and contains coarse language and adult themes**