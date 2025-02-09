Drag is a radical act of self-expression – same goes for Deaf LGBTQIA+ individuals, whose language embodies visual expression. There’s records of Deaf drag queens in Australia from the 1950s – but representation ‘dimmed’ in the last few decades, say the Deaf Drag Divas.

“We want to relight the flame, reuniting our community…”Reclaiming Our Spotlight isn’t just entertainment; it’s about empowerment, celebration of the intersection of Deafness and queerness, and creating a more diverse queer culture.

Deaf Drag Divas: Reclaiming Our Spotlight

28 February, 7 –10pm

The Vanguard, 42 King St, Newtown

