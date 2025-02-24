It’s Not Funny, It’s Private — Jenna Suffern @ MICF

Tamuz Ellazam
February 24, 2025
It’s 2021 and Jenna Suffern is a triple threat: a freshly dumped, freshly unemployed, “loveable Lexapro lesbian”. To top it all off? They thought they’d dive into the world of stand-up as a fresh-onto-the-scene comedian.

“I did stand up comedy for the first time on Sunday, was made redundant from my job on Monday, and dumped by my girlfriend that I lived with on Thursday,” Suffern tells Star Observer.

Cut to four years later: you’re getting all the best of Jenna’s worst delivered by a now-seasoned performer, with It’s Not Funny, It’s Private at Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF).

It’s Not Funny, It’s Private is a self-deprecating love letter to Jenna’s past relationships, their 18-year-old-cat Mam, and the Real Housewives franchise.

“If you like UHauling, co-parenting cats with your ex girlfriend, and watching an unhealthy amount of reality TV to dissociate from your problems – then this show is for you,” says Suffern.

When: March 25 – April 6, 2025, 8.30pm
Where: The Cellar, The Motley Bauhaus, 118 Elgin Street, Carlton
Tickets: $20.26–28.86
Accessibility: The Cellar at The Motley Bauhaus is up a flight of stairs and is not wheelchair accessible.
**This show is suitable for audiences 18+**

