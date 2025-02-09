RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD 2025 World Tour hits Australia in April, presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV.

Offering up glitz and glamour is the stunning Roxxxy Andrews, Derrick Barry, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, and Vanessa Vanjie, with the illustrious Sasha Velour as host.

You’re invited to relive iconic moments from award show history in an intimate theatre setting – surrounded by charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World 2025

26 April, 8pm (doors open 7pm)

Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: $99 onwards