The Boys In The Band

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 11, 2025
The Boys In The Band

She may be 58 years of age but don’t let that fool you – this 1968 play by Mart Crowley is as sharp and timely as ever, negotiating the complexity of sexuality, friendship, love and identity in a single room where nine gay men gather to celebrate a birthday. As the night unfolds and the wine flows freely, friendships are tested, relationships are examined and secrets are revealed. You may have seen the show as the film of the same name on Netflix, where the 50th anniversary revival cast (of exclusively gay actors!) reprised their roles. This production, the revival’s Australian premiere, is brought to you by the James Terry Collective, who won 2023’s Greenroom Award for Production of the Year with ‘Kinky Boots’, and stars an incredible cast including Maverick Newman, Jack Stratton-Smith, Stephen Mahy, Mason Gasowski, Andy Johnston, Ryan Henry, Adolphus Waylee, Mitchell Holland, Harry McGinty, Chris Burgess, Matt Hourigan, Sebastian Li, and Jack Tinga.

The Boys In The Band

When: 27 February – March 15, 20205 Thursday–Sunday (including matinee on Saturday)
Where: Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran
Tickets: $59–$75
Accessibility: Chapel Off Chapel is wheelchair accessible and has wheelchair accessible bathrooms. Please contact the venue directly if you have any questions or access requirements.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Tom Allen – Completely
March 11, 2025 | Staff Writers

Tom Allen – Completely
Brisbane Melbourne Sydney What's on
Candide at Sydney Opera House
March 11, 2025 | Staff Writers

Candide at Sydney Opera House
Sydney What's on
Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queer Social: An Introduction To Silver Clay With Maria
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Social: An Introduction To Silver Clay With Maria
Melbourne Scene What's on
Poof Doof Red Rave
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Poof Doof Red Rave
Melbourne Scene What's on
Asian LGBT+ Social Night and Party
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Asian LGBT+ Social Night and Party
Melbourne Scene What's on