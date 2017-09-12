Win 1 of 12 double passes to the Queer Screen Film Festival

—

The 2017 Queer Screen Film Festival is just around the corner and Star Observer has 25 tickets to give away to our readers thanks to Queer Screen.

This year’s festival includes films such as Tom of Finland, Seventeen, Sisterhood, Princess Cyd, Dream Boat and The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson.

Enter for your chance to win 1 of 12 double passes which can be used for a standard-priced ticketed session in the line-up, subject to availability (there will also be an additional winner who will receive a single ticket).

The 2017 Queer Screen Film Festival runs at Event Cinemas George Street in Sydney from September 19 to 24, with select sessions in the Blue Mountains.

Please only enter if you are able to attend these sessions.

For your chance to win, tell us in 25 words or less which Queer Screen Film Festival title you are most excited to see.

To view the line-up and purchase tickets, head to the Queer Screen website.

