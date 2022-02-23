February 25 – March 6

Sydney Fringe Sideshow is a new event making its debut this year.

The program is a smorgasbord of over 100 shows, art displays, installations, immersions, and performances spread across four venues in the Rocks.

Nine Amazing Nights

Nine amazing nights of theatre, comedy, music, visual art, projections, food, drink, and permissible merriment, ticketed and free, all happening at the harbour end of George Street. The venues are a short walk away from each other in one of Sydney’s premier tourist districts. There’s lots of transport options and the walk from any of them is an extra treat.

The Terraces is a beautifully renovated historic building that will host a program of stand-up comedy, bend-over-laughing comedy, spoken word, and intimate storytelling. Feel the domestic charm of the Lounge Room, the Den, the Kitchen and the Study, all spruced up for entertaining.  Sneak into the Secret Garden to view the incredible projection installations by Tortuga Studios. Have a pre-show drink at the Secret Bar (we won’t tell).

Jazz, Blues, Electro, Cabaret, Pop, Rock

Feast your ears at the Old Observer Hotel, the musical hub of Sideshow. Here you’ll hear jazz, blues, electro, cabaret, pop, rock and a trippy music/spoken word piece.

Tiptoe surreptitiously into the Gallery – an inconspicuous little building hiding behind the Old Observer – and experience Tortuga Studio’s Liminal, a multi-sensory, innovative installation, a technical digital work juxtaposed against the historical surroundings.

Tortuga Studios showcases its artists in another thought-provoking work, Hue + Cry, an installation that will occupy the erstwhile morgue of the Old Coroner’s Court.

Bookended by Spectacular Opening and Closing Weekends

The nine-day festival is bookended by spectacular opening and closing weekends. The opening weekend, February 26 and 27, coincides with Rosé by the Harbour festival. Enjoy a delicious, cool pink wine and great food while being treated to internationally acclaimed theatre duo, the Lounge Room Confabulators; uproarious comedy courtesy of Secret Comedy Club and Black Label Comedy; cabaret maverick TRAUMAMISU; and irresistible tunes by Grown Ocean.

Sideshow’s closing weekend, March 5 and 6, features luminous installations by Tortuga Studios, hilarious performances by the Funniest Comedians You’ve Never Heard of; immersive storyteller Nella; and 2019 Sydney Fringe Festival nominee for Best Comedy, Hot Chick / Tired Mum!

The Terraces, 35 George St

The Old Observer Hotel, 69 George St

The Old Coroner’s Court, 102 George St

The Gallery, 73 George St

