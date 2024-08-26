Queer Hub At Sydney Fringe Festival

Sydney Fringe Festival returns in spring with an explosion of unexpected! Since 2010, the Festival has been painting the town pink every September, and this year, it’s introducing the first-ever Queer Hub at the vibrant Qtopia Sydney. Presented by QNews, the Queer Hub celebrates and showcases the incredible talent of LGBTQIA+ artists, performers, and storytellers. For over a decade, Sydney Fringe has carved out spaces for Sydney’s diverse artistic community, many of whom identify as queer. The Queer Hub is the next exciting chapter in this mission!



The Queer Hub is set to become a cornerstone of the Sydney Fringe Festival, providing a dedicated space for LGBTQIA+ talent to shine. This vibrant hub will feature an exciting lineup of 12 shows across theatre, cabaret and comedy. Each show features authentic voices, weaving together a rich tapestry of stories that reflect the joy and complexity of queer life. From heartfelt dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, Queer Hub is a space where artists can explore their identities, share their stories, and connect with audiences on a deeply personal level.



A highlight of the program includes the winner of the Sydney Fringe Exchange Award at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023, Laser Webber’s A Shark Ate My Penis: A History of Boys Like Me, a one-person comedy about the history of trans men.



Explore the program and book your tickets!



When? 3-28 September

Where? Qtopia Sydney

Tickets? Explore the full program here