‘History Of House’: An Electric Chronicle Of Dance Music

Arts & Entertainment Music Review Sound
Naomi Lawrence
September 23, 2024
Image: Photo credit: Leonardo Hiraga

Strap in for one of the most exhilarating performances at the Sydney Fringe Festival, “History of House,” helmed by ARIA-nominated DJ Groove Terminator and the Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir. 

This heart-thumping, foot-stomping show takes you on a journey through the golden decades of dance music: from the grooving 70s, disco-fevered 80s, to the rave-filled 90s. The collaboration between DJ Groove Terminator and the Soweto Gospel Choir might be unexpected, but the results are nothing short of thrilling. The powerful house beats seamlessly blend with the vibrant, soulful energy of the Choir, each member shining brightly as their voices electrify the crowd.

History of House
Photo credit: Leonardo Hiraga

From the very first note of Clivilles & Coles’ Pride (A Deeper Love), the choir brings explosive, infectious energy and offers incredible vocal runs that leave the audience jumping and cheering. DJ Groove Terminator acts as conductor, expertly weaving remixed classics and house music essentials into the choir’s performances creating an unforgettable auditory experience. As the music pounds, mesmerizing visuals of iconic moments from each decade transport you back through time, perfectly complementing the energy on stage.

The atmosphere is truly electric—happy faces all around, drinks in hand, and everyone ready to dance. From start to finish,the show celebrates the power of dancing, togetherness, and the joyful community that house music creates. 

My personal highlight was the 80’s disco revival section, including renditions of New Order’s Blue Monday and Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams which make you feel as if you’re at a rave. Along with show-stopping renditions of Donna Summer’s I Feel Love, a short but powerful remix of Aretha Franklin’s R-E-S-P-E-C-T, a tribute to 80s and 90s house legends like Frankie Knuckles, and thrilling moments of traditional African dance, the infectious house beats mixed with the Choir’s adlibs and harmonies  make for a uniquely captivating show that injects new life into every song. 

History of House
Photo credit: Chris Carter

Whether you’re a house music aficionado or new to the scene, this celebration of rhythm, unity, and creativity is one you’ll be talking about long after the final note. History of House is an experience that transcends music, inviting everyone to celebrate the joyous spirit of dance  and leave them cheering for more. An unmissable show that perfectly merges the worlds of gospel and house music, History of House should be seen by everybody. 

Playing at Sydney Fringe Festival until September 29.

