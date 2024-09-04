‘Ken’s Dream House’: A Provocative, Adults-Only Cabaret Spectacle!

If you’ve still got a surplus of Kenergy you need to get out, the one and only Sexy Galexy and friends are putting on the perfect show for you! Ken’s Dream House, a riotous cabaret spectacle strictly for adults, is making its world premiere at the Sydney Fringe Festival in September!

Ken’s Dream House promises to unbox Barbie’s boyfriend in this audacious show, as the ever-sidelined Ken goes on a journey of self-discovery while encountering his fellow toy-box brothers, who each teach the doll a new lesson while serving as distinct cabaret experiences.

The performers of Ken’s Dream House

The original Glamourboi and drag king extraordinaire Sexy Galexy (centre of image) stars as Ken while he grapples with existential emptiness. The award-winning Galexy is set to bring their iconic stage presence to Ken’s Dream House in a role that’s far more than just Ken…

Dakota Fann’ee (bottom left) plays the Number 1 Barbie, delivering her usual quick wit and charm that’s set to have Ken and the audience choosing whether to clutch their pearls or split their sides with debaucherous, satirical songs.

Joining Galexy and Dakota is choreographer and dancer Eli Crawford (top left), who just picked up a DIVA Award for Sydney’s Favourite Male Performer. Having danced with Kylie Minogue, Ke$ha and at Paris’ Moulin Rouge, this is an incredible opportunity to witness one of Sydney’s most sought-after dancers.

But Eli won’t be the only one bringing the heat, as Freak Circus creator and multi-award winning performer Kryptonite (bottom right) joins the fray with remarkable fire and whip-cracking acts that’ll heat up the Darling Quarter.

Topping off this amazing lineup is operatic drag king Magnus Opium (top right), who was named Most Outstanding Graduate at the WA Academy of Performing Arts – he’s set to bring his talents as a classically trained performer to this show.

So what are you waiting for? Ken’s Dream House promises an unforgettable journey of self-discovery, humour and dazzling performances, and you’re already invited!

When? Tues Sept 24 – Thursday Sept 26 @ 7:30pm, Fri Sept 27 and Sat Sept 28 @ 9pm, Sun 29 Sep @ 8pm

Where? Sydney Fringe Darling Quarter, Village Green, South Tent

Tickets? $45 + booking fees