American Pop Star Pink Looking To Move To Australia

American pop star Pink is looking to move to Australia.

According to a report in New Idea, Pink, 43, has already started searching for a large property south of Sydney for herself, her husband Carey Hart, 47, and their two kids.

The plan is to have enough space, so her kids can have a dirt bike track and their animals.

‘Pink Loves It In Australia’

The couple started looking to relocate Down Under before COVID, but travel restrictions put a damper on that plan.

According to the report, “Australia will be such a special time. Setting up their much-longed-for dream base Down Under where they can escape the wintry months will be just what the doctor ordered.”

“Pink loves it in Australia. From the people to the laid-back lifestyle, she feels at peace there.”

Australian Citizenship In Pink’s Future?

In February, she told 60 Minutes, that she was looking into becoming an Australian citizen.

“Last year I was thinking about applying for citizenship, I am not even joking,” she said.

“I was like, if we are going somewhere, Carey, [Australia is] where we are going. So I was kind of looking into it.”

Touring Down Under In February

Pink will be in touring in Australia in February and March 2024 for her Summer Carnival Tour

At the time of the announcement, Pink said, “I am so excited to finally get a chance to tour Australia and New Zealand in the summer!!

“I can’t wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt. Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough!”

Fan Threw Their Mom’s Ashes At Pink

We also pinky promise not to throw any human remains at her.

Last week a fan threw their mom’s ashes onto the stage while Pink was performing in London as part of her Summer Carnival tour.

“This is your mom?” Pink is heard saying in the video. “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

e um doido que jogou as cinzas da mãe dele de presente pra @Pink ? kkkkkkkkk #BSTHydePark #SummerCarnivalTour pic.twitter.com/UMABzaayXj — jm (@jomas__) June 25, 2023

The tour is to promote her ninth album Trustfall, which was released in February.