American Psycho Author Calls “Fake News” On New Adaptation

Director Luca Guadagnino is reportedly behind a new film adaptation of American Psycho, based on the 1991 satirical horror by Bret Easton Ellis, but new comments made by the author on his podcast have thrown these rumours into doubt.

“I have a feeling it’s fake news. I heard somewhere, from someone, that there are no contracts,” he said on a Patreon exclusive episode of his podcast, posted in late December. “Austin Butler hasn’t signed anything to play Patrick Bateman. Luca doesn’t have a deal. Scott Burns, who is supposed to write the screenplay, doesn’t have a deal either. From various sources that I have, this is just fake news that was put out there to see how an audience is going to react.”

“If it does exist, I am not involved,” he continued. “I have nothing to do with this, I might get some money if they do this, but I am not involved creatively on any level, and that is all I know.”

Adaptation seemingly confirmed last year

The genius director behind the Golden Globe nominated films Challengers and Queer, Guadagnino was rumoured to be at the helm of upcoming American Psycho film, which was seemingly set in stone shortly before Halloween last year. Motion Picture Group Lionsgate confirmed the news to Deadline.

“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate,” said Lionsgate chair Adam Fogelson. “Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”

Scott Z. Burns was also supposedly on board as the screenwriter.

In December, Variety reported that Austin Butler had been cast as Patrick Bateman.

While they clarified that the casting had not yet been formalised “sources” alleged that an offer was “imminent”.

Although some would be surprised to find American Psycho has a significant queer following, there’s plenty of gay subtext scattered throughout both novel and film. The author, Ellis, came out in 2012, and lesbian director Mary Harron had a gay fanbase long before her work on the 2000’s cult classic.