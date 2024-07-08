Ariana Grande’s Ideal Dinner Date Is… Jeffrey Dahmer?

Pop sensation and Wicked star Ariana Grande has raised eyebrows with recent comments that her ideal dinner date is none other than serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

On a recent episode of the Podcrushed podcast, the thank u, next hitmaker told the hosts about her “infatuation” with serial killers as a child, stating her obsession began long before Netflix’s Dahmer series. As proof, she recalled a bizarre exchange with young fans where she answered the question rather honestly.

Grande recalled: “It was between me being Cat (on Sam & Cat) and pop stuff, so it was a younger group. They were with parents, and [one kid] said, ‘If you could have dinner with anyone living or dead, who would it be?’ And I asked, ‘Mom and dad, is it okay if I give the real answer?’

“And then I said, ‘Well, Jeffrey Dahmer’s pretty fascinating, I think I would love to have met him… maybe with a third party or something,’” she said with a laugh. “And the parents were like ‘We’ll explain it later, sweetie.’”

Dahmer, known also as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is one of the most infamous serial killers of the modern age, having murdered 17 seventeen men between from 1978-1991, and committed cannibalistic or necrophilic acts on many of his victims.

The family of Tony Hughes, a deaf, mute young Black man who was killed by Dahmer after meeting at a gay bar, called Ariana Grande’s comments hurtful.

Shirley, Tony’s mother, told TMZ: “To me, it seems like she’s sick in her mind. It’s not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him. It’s also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did.” Meanwhile, his sister Barbara said the comments glamorise Dahmer, and that Grande should apologise.