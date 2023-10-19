Australian Actor Tim Draxl Talks Kinks, Leather Harnesses And Erotic Stories

Australian Actor Tim Draxl is set to star in an episode of the new SBS anthology series, Erotic Stories, airing October 26.

The episode, titled “Bound”, explores the world of a young gay man, CJ, being fetishised for his disability.

In “Bound”, Draxl stars as Jet, who has a train encounter with CJ (Joel Lago). Jet invites CJ to a queer event at Spectrum Club. After arriving, CJ realises he was invited because of his disability, not in spite of it. CJ feels tricked and Jet feels shamed for his kink.

Speaking about the episode, Draxl said, “’Bound’ is really beautifully told. For a half-hour show, it’s got an incredible journey that you go on with these two characters, and the way that it’s resolved in the end is really beautiful.”

In a chat with Star Observer, Draxl spoke about kinks, what attracted him to the role, and how it challenged his own preconceived notions of sex.

‘It Challenged My Own Perceptions’

“What really attracted me to the role was that it challenged my own perceptions of people with disabilities and their sexual needs,” Draxl explained.

“I really wanted to explore what that preconception or judgment was within me. Because, you know, at the end of the day, we’re all human, we all have sexual needs, and people with disabilities are no different.”

Draxl added, “It is something that we as a society don’t give enough air time to.”

‘Not The First Time That I’ve Worn A Leather Harness’

Another part of filming that Draxl found challenging was the leather harness.

“Let’s just say, it’s not the first time that I’ve worn a leather harness,” Draxl shared.

However, according to Draxl wearing a leather harness in his private life, and wearing one onset with cameras rolling, are two different things.

“When I first signed on to do it, I was like, ‘No, I’m fine with this. This is absolutely fine. I love that I can show this side of me in a work situation and portray a character like this on screen’.

“But when it actually came time to doing it, it was quite confronting and challenging… where those two worlds collide, my very private life and work life. It was like, ‘oh my god, we’re really doing this’.

“Even watching this, the prude in me was like, ‘Oh, God, that’s me on screen in the leather harness and a leather jockstrap.’”

However, he added, “It was also incredibly liberating.”

“At the end of the day, I think sex should be fun. Sex should be talked about, it shouldn’t be taboo, regardless of whatever you’re into – whatever turns you on.”

Eight Self-Contained Episodes

Erotic Stories consists of eight self-contained episodes that deeply explore sex and intimacy.

“The eight stories are set in completely different worlds, each with a fresh cast, and each telling a new story. It’s a chance for the audiences to watch a sexy story in a snackable way – and I think once they snack one, they’ll want to snack the rest!” said Erotic Stories Series Producer Helen Bowden.

“One of the things that I love about this series is how sex positive it is. At the core of it, that’s the ultimate message – everyone has their kinks, everyone has their sexual tendencies and sexual desires,” said Draxl.

In Our Blood

In March, Draxl starred in In Our Blood, the four-part musical drama which aired on ABC.

In Our Blood traces the Australian government’s response to the burgeoning AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

For his performance, he was awarded a TV Week Logie Award Nomination for Most Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

He has also starred onstage in various theatre productions, including Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill.

Erotic Stories premieres on October 26, with all episodes available to stream on SBS On Demand.