Australian Lesbian Mini-Series Love Me Lex Released

Australian-made mini-series Love Me Lex joins queer film distributor, Lesflicks, as it’s first original and exclusive series.

Love Me Lex is a comedic and heartwarming love story of a lesbian igniting love in her 40s, and created by queer screenwriter and director Sanja Katich.

Speaking with Star Observer, Katich discussed the series creation, the upcoming distribution, and providing a “feel-good” and inspiring love story for queer women.

The Reality Of Dating

Having started writing the series back in 2021, Katich says it has been “a lot of hard work, but so much fun and so worth it!”

Inspired by their own experiences, Katich explains that they wanted to highlight the “different” aspects of dating in your 40s, especially from a queer woman’s perspective.

“I wanted to create a story that showed these things – the pitfalls and potholes of the dating world, putting a middle-aged (already) out lesbian at the centre of it, says Katich.

“While a lot of the experiences can be similar [to dating in your 20s and 30s] in that there are so often awkward, unsuccessful and amusing situations that you might get yourself into – when you’re over 40 the already tiny lesbian pool has shrunk to not much more than a puddle!” she explains.

Representing Queer Love

In writing the series, Katich wanted it to stray from typical “dead-lesbian storylines” she had perceived in recent film media.

Discussing the representation of queer women with Marta Dusseldorp (Janet King) and Danielle Cormack (Wentworth) prior to writing, Katich described recent representation as being “tiresome and disappointing.”

“It feels like the queer women characters are expendable, and relationships are minimised,” she explains.

“We’re always hopeful that in any new relationship that’s represented, particularly in mainstream shows, that the queer women get to have a happy ending, that they’re not ripped apart by one of them dying!”

Katich says it is the right time and environment for a lesbian-led series with a “happy ending” be showcased, with Love Me Lex bringing a new lease on love.

The series follows protagonist Lex Adamson (Sarah Light) as she returns to the world of dating. Whilst first navigating through the muddy waters of the dating pool, Lex is pleasantly surprised when two potential lovers are in line for her attention.

The big question is, who will she choose? Will it be the newly acquainted and effervescent Kat (Deanna Cooney), or will she attempt to rekindle the flame with her ex Miranda (Susan Stevenson)? Or will Lex stay single forever?

Visibility For Queer Women

Following a world-wide callout, the series received initial funding from Infinite Pies (US) and the Sapphic Investment Film Fund (UK). Series producer, Stephine Davis, also assisted in receiving additional funding from Screen Australia.

Katich expresses gratitude to the cast and crew for their work, and Screen Australia for seeing “the value in our show.”

“I was really fortunate to work with some incredible people, both cast and crew, and I’m really grateful for the expertise and professionalism that was brought to the project by our producer [Davis], director of photography, Claire Leach, and editor, Oliver Dear, among so many others.”

Nearly twenty-one months after Katich started writing the series, it premiered at the WA Made Film Festival earlier this year to outstanding audience reviews.

“It’s been so exciting and satisfying that it’s hitting the sweet spot with our audiences,” says Katich.

“It’s achieving what we hoped it would – making people feel good and giving visibility to an under-represented group on the screen. And this isn’t just lesbians, it’s also middle-aged women, which you don’t often see [in film],” she continues.

“You Can Find Love”

Katich hopes the series keeps the momentum of queer shows being financially supported within the industry, saying “there is belief and trust that these are stories that not only need to be told, but have worth to a broader audience, and not just queer people.”

“I think it’s important to have stories with queer central characters and slowly the support is growing from mainstream, hugely respected, organisations.”

With the announcement of Love Me Lex being widely distributed to Lesflicks in September, Katich hopes the “feel-good story” continues to make audiences finish watching the series with “a smile on their face.”

“I’d also l hope that, despite it being essentially a lesbian story, people will see something of themselves and their experiences in there, and that they’ll feel that no matter their age, gender or sexuality that you can find love,” says Katich.

All seven episodes of Love Me Lex are now available to rent on Lesflicks. Episodes will also be released weekly for Lesflicks subscription holders, starting October 11.