Australian Singer Troye Sivan Gets Into Drag For New Music Video

Australian singer Troye Sivan’s newest music video has gone viral, after featuring the artist in full drag.

The video is for the song “One of Your Girls” which was released along with his newest album, Something To Give Each Other.

Also making an appearance in the video is actor Ross Lynch, from Netflix’s revised Sabrina the Teenage Witch series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

‘I’ll BeLike One Of Your Girls Or Your Homies’

The lyrics to “One of Your Girls” read, “Give me a call if you ever get lonely, I’ll be like one of your girls or your homies. Say what you want, and I’ll keep it a secret. You get the key to my heart, and I need it. Give me a call if you ever get desperate. I’ll be like one of your girls.”

It continues, “Evеrybody wants you, baby. Evеrybody. You should ensure that waist with the highest policy you can get. But nobody wants you bad as I do.”

10 Genuine Feelings

In an interview with The Irish Times, Sivan shared the creative process behind Something To Give Each Other.

“When I’m songwriting, every now and then there’s a song where you feel like you’ve captured a feeling,” he said.

“There’s a couple of ways you can do that – through melody or lyric or production. When they’re all working together to tell the story in their own way, then you can show someone how you’re feeling. That happens quite rarely. And what I decided for this album was that I was going to wait until that happened 10 times – because I knew that I wanted the album to be 10 tracks. I thought it was finished when I felt like I had 10 genuine feelings and moments that tell the story.”

‘Community, Sisterhood, Friendship’

In a post to social media in July, Sivan revealed that the album is “My something to give you – a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer. Party after party, after-party after after-party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that.”

In July, Sivan released the Queer hit “Rush”, the lead single off Something To Give Each Other.

Speaking to GQ about the inspiration behind the song, Sivan, said, “It’s definitely the most dancey, the most unapologetic club [song], [inspired by] all of the experiences that I’ve had over the last two and a half years,” clubbing on Smith Street in Fitzroy, Melbourne.

Sivan’s last album, Bloom, was released five years ago in 2018. In 2015, he released his debut album, Blue Neighbourhood.