This week in Melbourne we have a mix of the dramatic and the chill. From drag battles to opera, we have plenty of places for you to get your fix of queer culture.

Grease Tribute

In the wake of Queen Olivia Newton John’s death, the Astor is doing a tribute screening of Grease where $5 of each ticket goes to the Olivia Newton John Cancer Wellness and Research Foundation. Olivia Newton John’s most famous role was in Grease, a campy classic. For those already well acquainted, Grease is well worth revisiting in all its problematic, singing and dancing glory. Post #metoo, the film seems a little darker…but the songs are still just as great.

When: Saturday September 3rd, 2pm

Where: The Astor Theatre, St Kilda

Tickets: $21, her

Iphis at Theatreworks

This opera was written by one of Australia’s great contemporary composers, and tells a Greek myth which drips with juicy modern relevance.

In this story based on Ovid’s Metamorphosis, Iphis is forced to grow up as a boy as her overbearing father only wants sons. When he presents her with a wife, Ianthe, the two fall in love instantly. The lovers navigate what this attraction means for their respective identities.

When: Until Saturday September 3rd, 7.30pm

Where: Theatreworks, St Kilda

Tickets: $40-$55, here

Queer Social: Shoe Customisation Class

Laneway Learning provides a series of crafty classes targeting the queer community, sponsored by the City of Melbourne and Bank Australia.

This week, Delsi will be teaching you how to use paint to customise your favourite pair of shoes. All you’ll need is a pair of shoes (they recommend canvas, leather, or vegan leather), everything else will be provided. Laneway has a wonderful focus on accessibility, so this event will be wheelchair accessible, use low level music, and will have Auslan interpreters upon request as well as free tickets for First Nations attendees.

When: Monday September 5th, 6pm

Where: Nicholson Building, Melbourne CBD

Tickets: $5, here

Baby Drag Battles

Things are heating up at Mollie’s Diner…this week we enter the third heat of their ‘Baby Drag Battles’. These battles are an opportunity for young drag performers to compete and receive feedback from their seasoned older sisters. Queens are scored on stage presence, look, audience interaction and more. These fresh faces cover all the bases, from gender benders at the vanguard of the art form to classic beauty queens. After each battle the audience is given a number to which they SMS their vote for best in show, Australian Idol style. Grab a drink and a classic Mollie’s burger to make a night of it.

When? Every Thursday, performances from 10pm

Where? Mollie’s Diner, Fitzroy

Tickets? Free, book a table here