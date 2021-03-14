—

If you, like I, have never listened to a podcast before but you find the task of choosing one out of the 43 million available episodes online daunting and you’re also interested in hearing stories about people living a different life experience to yourself, it sounds like the Bad Behaviour podcast is a great place to start!

With episode titles including Gay Conversion Therapy and Let’s Begin: Starting Anti-Racist Conversations and each episode featuring a guest with lived experience of the subject matter, you can be sure to come away from listening having had your perceptions shifted thanks to the respectfully handled subject matter and conversations.

The team behind Bad Behaviour, made up of queer hosts Rosalind Anketell (who I spoke to for this interview) and Nikila Cranage with Namcheja Maghembe editing and the three of them producing, started podcasting because the two hosts had been having these kind of conversations about identity and other difficult topics amongst themselves since high school and had been encouraged repeatedly to build a podcast around these important conversations.

“I really hope people are and I would hope that they have the chance to but I also know that having relationships where you’re able to be super open and vulnerable with people without fear is also a great privilege that not everyone has and we’re extremely lucky. I‘m very aware from talking to Namcheja, who is in Africa, that there are some countries there that would not tolerate some of the conversations that we have, so that’s another layer to this but the thing is, that’s kinda why we make the podcast because it’s making the space for these conversations about important but usually uncomfortable topics.”

Bad Behaviour is already getting attention for its delicate and nuanced handling of its sensitive subject matters, winning Best Arts and Culture Podcast at the 2020 Australian Podcasting Awards and also being featured on both Sticher’s Episodes You Can’t Miss (Aug 2020) and Apple Podcasts coveted New & Noteworthy list (Oct 2020) – a pretty impressive list of accomplishments for a podcast in its first season, with the hotly anticipated new season premiering on Wednesday March 17.