Bella Ramsey’s Emmy Nomination Renews Calls For Non-Gendered Award Categories

Non-Binary actor Bella Ramsey recently received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for their portrayal of Ellie in The Last Of Us, renewing calls for recognition for non-binary performers.

Following the announcement of Emmy Award Nominations on Thursday, series co-creator Craig Mazin spoke to Variety about the 24 Emmy nominations for The Last Of Us and discussed Ramsey’s placement within nominations.

“Expectations” For Representation

During the interview, Mazin recalled speaking to Ramsey on the gendered categories saying, “I talk about everything with Bella, so of course we’ve spoken about this.”

While praising the “progressive and positive way” discussion surrounding gender has evolved, Mazin explained there is an “interesting challenge” in moving from gendered categories.

Noting that women are still traditionally overlooked and “short-changed” within the industry, he said, in “categories like directing and writing, women have been historically under-appreciated.”

“But I have every expectation that non-binary performers will soon be recognised in the respectful and appropriate way they deserve,” continued Mazin.

Performers Speak-Out

Many non-binary performers have openly spoken out on their discomfort in being placed within the gendered categories.

Last month, Liv Hewson spoke out against the categories by withdrawing their name from any nominations for their work in Yellow Jacket.

“You’re putting me in the woman one, giving me the best woman award, then I get onstage and thank you – I’m not going to do that,” Hewson told Teen Vogue in declining nominations.

Hewson continued to express their “bewilderment” in the binary categories for Lead roles, saying, “Gender-neutral awards exist in every category but this one… Isn’t it a little bizarre that there’s one job that’s about men and women and the rest of them aren’t?”

Similarly, House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy received a nomination for Lead Actress at the Golden Globes earlier this year – calling the nomination “beautifully ironic” to E! News.

“Then the storm broke, and the dragons danced.” #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/B0pNsc0PxS — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) October 24, 2022

D’Arcy recalled their difficulties beginning in the industry and their worry about continuing their career if they came out.

“I think the most important thing is that [the nomination] implies that the space for trans people and gender-nonconforming people is getting bigger all the time,” they continued.

Non-binary performers have continued to be placed within gendered categories, including Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee who won Tony Awards in June. Whilst both performers are non-binary, they were placed in the ‘actors’ categories.