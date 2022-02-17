—

February 17 – March 12, The Spiegeltent, First Fleet Park, The Rocks

Bernie Dieter has legend status in Germany. She has been compared with Marlene Dietrich and Lady Gaga with the ethereal voice of Kate Bush.

Advertisement buy a ticket and see it in real life. Dieter is bringing her Club Kabarett to Sydney for the first time, performing in the Spiegeltent next to the MCA and a gemstone’s throw from the harbour.

Wildly successful in London’s West End, Club Kabarett is decadent, irreverent, deliciously wicked, brave, funny, and utterly entertaining. Dieter borrows aesthetics from the underground taverns of pre-WW2 Berlin, blending in punk, pop and soul. Her songs are bawdy and unapologetic but also melodic, clever, and even, at times, strikingly sentimental.

Dieter and her hand-picked crew of deviants bring music, theatrics, circus and mayhem. They play with gender, and they play with fire. And they may even come down and play with you.

“Like the notorious kabarett clubs of Weimar Germany, this show is the ultimate party at the end of the world, where my family of misfits and I stick a defiant middle finger up at the past two years and celebrate freedom and difference in all its forms. Come and play!” – Bernie Dieter