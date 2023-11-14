Billie Eilish Opens Up About Being Attracted To Women

Billie Eilish has opened up about her relationships, sharing that she is “physically attracted” to women, and has always felt a pull towards them, but that it’s not been reciprocated.

The news comes after years of speculation over her sexuality and marks the first time that she has publicly addressed it.

‘Intimidated By Them And Their Beauty’

The singer songwriter spoke to Variety, for their ‘The Power of Women’ issue, casually revealing the detail, while reflecting on her personal relationships.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real”, she said.

“I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence”, Eilish shared.

Shared Her Fears

The singer divulged her fears around dating, and feelings of low self-confidence, that left her believing that she wasn’t desirable.

Eilish is known for dressing in oversized outfits and explained her decision behind choosing outfits as linked to wanting to hide her figure. While the singer uses she/her pronouns, she has never “felt like a girl”.

“I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl,” Eilish added.

“I wasn’t trying to have people not sexualize me,” she explains. “But I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it. If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything.”

Hinted In The Past

The ‘What Was I Made For’ singer split from fellow performer Jesse Rutherford in May. In a 2021 interview with Elle magazine, the singer responded to public scrutiny over her dress style and speculation over her sexuality, stating, “Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men?”

Eilish has hinted at her sexuality in the past, naming actress Maya Hawke as her celebrity crush in an Instagram Q&A in August and posted a selfie to her Instagram story on Friday using the filter which labelled her ‘gay and tired’.