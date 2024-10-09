Billie Eilish Regrets Opening Up About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish stated in a recent interview that she has regrets about publicly discussing her sexuality and dating life with the world.

The Birds Of A Feather singer first told Variety in November 2023 that she was attracted to women, before then criticising the publication for outing her at a red carpet event in December: “I like boys and girls, leave me alone about it, please literally who cares.” Now, in the November cover issue of Vogue, Eilish has expressed frustration and wishes things had been kept more private.

She said: “I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever. And I hope that they never will again. I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating again.”

In the interview, Billie Eilish admitted she’s perhaps a bit too open and that has often come back around to her. “I guess I also underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world,” she said.

This comment was in reference to her Rolling Stone interview in April, and her quotes about self-pleasure and female beauty. Even in that interview, Eilish mentioned that she never expected to discuss her sexuality publicly.

Eilish’s sexuality was again at the centre of public discourse when she appeared on Charli xcx’s Guess remix in August, where she said “Charli likes boys but she knows I’d hit it.” This led to some people labelling the verse as “predatory” and accusing Eilish of queerbaiting for commercial gain.

This prompted her brother Finneas to defend her on TikTok, saying: “I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queerbaiting for an entire year when in reality, you were all forcing her to label and out herself.”