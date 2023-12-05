Billie Eilish Slams Variety Magazine For Outing Her

Singer songwriter Billie Eilish has called out Variety Magazine for ‘outing’ her during a red carpet interview over the weekend.

The Bad Guy singer took to social media to criticise the entertainment publication following an interaction with Variety where she was questioned about whether she intended to come out on camera.

Eilish snubbed Variety in an Instagram post where she wrote, “Thanks Variety for my award and also outing me on a red carpet at 11am instead of talking to me about anything else that matters”.

The vocalist and her brother Finneas were honoured with the Film Song of the Year award for “What Was I Made For,” which featured in the summer blockbuster Barbie. The song has also received five nominations for record of the year and song of the year, as well as pop solo performance, music video and song written for visual media at the 2024 Grammy’s.

“I like boys and girls, leave me alone about it, please literally who cares,” she added.

Eilish On Attraction To Women

In the November feature for Variety Magazine, Eilish discussed her sentiments towards women, sharing with Variety‘s Katcy Stephan, “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

The singer told Variety that she has felt “deep connections” with women all her life, “the friends in my life, the family in my life”.

“I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence”, Eilish added.

The What Was I Made For singer attended Variety’s Hitmakers event where she disclosed that she had not intended to “come out” in their November issue, and voiced surprise that people were unaware of her sexuality.

“No, I didn’t. But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious’? I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist’? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops”, she said.

Coming Out

However, she also shared her feelings towards “coming out”, stating that she felt people should not feel obligated to disclose their sexuality.

“Why can’t we just exist?” she questioned. “I’ve been at this for a long time, and I simply chose not to discuss it.”

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer told fans to stream her song ‘What Was I Made For’ instead of dwelling on her sexuality.

One fan commented, “Love you Billie , we already knew girly don’t worry”.