—

In lockdown, some people have found inspiration in baking sourdough, while others have filled their time Marie Kondo-ing their living spaces. But then there are those that have found much more creative outlets for their time in isolation Brett Walker is one such person.

“I have always been a creative person, always liked making things. I grew up with a mum who was a dress maker and I’ve always done a lot of crafty things but wanted to do something a bit more with my hands. So, I decided to teach myself how to crochet last year… but I wanted to do something a little different, which is why I decided to focus on body parts.”

Via Brett’s Instagram account, one can order one of his bespoke creations made with any number of customisable features…

“They’re mostly known as cock socks, but I’ve also called them willy warmers which I think is kind of fun. I’ve had a lot of people tell me how comfortable they are.”

But these are more than just pieces of art as Brett explains his driving forces is more than just skin deep.

Advertisement

“I create them completely from scratch, it’s all free form and unique. I think they like that it is a unique artwork for them.

“I’ve also had a really great response from a lot of trans men, who’ve approached me and said they are really happy that someone is including them within this space.”

Body image is still very much present and to the determent of the health and wellbeing of men, a construct Brett is keen to dismantle.

“It’s one of the main driving forces behind why I’m doing it. Aside from it being a bit of fun I’m highlighting that everyone is different and that’s ok.

Advertisement

“I’ve had a lot of really positive responses, a lot more positive than I expected. I thought a lot of people might have thought it was a joke, and not understanding the message behind these, about body positivity.

“I don’t think we talk enough about body positivity with men, especially in the queer community where looks are such an important thing, apparently.” Brett concludes.

“I know there are a lot of people who are sick of that narrative that tells us ‘this is how you should look!’”

Order your Willy Warmer at http://www.instagram.com/brettybobettyart