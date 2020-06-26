—

“We Won’t be surfing today!”

“Why not!!!”

Coz there’ too much East in the Nor’Easter!

A love of women surfing and the want to talk of sharks in the ocean lead musician/songwriter Cassy Judy to write about both and add in some quotes about wind for good measure.

The single Too Much East In The Nor’Easter released today is a celebration of the ocean and women as a proud trans woman she is.

The idea came from a conversation that she overheard about a surfing trip up to Crescent Head, were two lines that stood out, “Back in my day, the girls just used to watch. Nowadays they are really charging.”

“Releasing things is a fabulous process for me! Whether I’m testing out a new song on social media or my first single, Parasite, it’s like a life event, entering a relationship or starting a new job! People are very supportive and receptive because they know who I am and what I’m about.”

This is not where it ends for this proud musician, she has already been paddling onto her next work which will be coming out for her song Trying To Forget About You, which was recorded with Miss Victoria Anthony to be released next month.

Too Much East In The Nor’Easter, along with Cassy’s other music is available from today on all streaming services.