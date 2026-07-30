Sam Smith Engaged To Fashion Designer Christian Cowan

It’s official: five-time Grammy winner Sam Smith has confirmed their engagement to long-term partner Christian Cowan. The non-binary singer-songwriter dropped the news in an interview with the New York Times, where they explained they actually moved to New York to be with the fashion designer.

The singer also revealed their fifth album, “Hazel Eyes”, scheduled for release next month, actually charts their relationship with Cowan closely. According to Smith, being able to celebrate their love for Cowan through music while LBGTQ+ rights are being actively revoked worldwide, is a rebellion, and a privilege.

“For me, there’s something radical about being queer in this time, in this world, and singing love songs,” Smith said. “I’m not going to allow the poison that I read and that I see to affect my way of loving.”

Being a non-binary person, Smith is no stranger to the “poison” and harassment that faces LGBTQ+ people.

Enough About Sam Smith; Who Is Christian Cowan!?

Cowan, whose eponymous fashion label is known for its vibrant colours and stark silhouettes, is noted for having styled the likes of Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey. His other partnerships have included Lil Nas X, ASOS, and even the Powerpuff Girls. However, his most enduring muse is no doubt his fiance.

Just last month, the couple attended their third Met Gala together, Smith wearing a 52-pound black couture gown designed by Cowan himself. In the caption of a joint Instagram post of the two sporting their matching looks, Cowan authored a touching tribute to his now fiance:

“I have always loved Erté. I love the way he brought costume art to the world through his visionary illustrations. The infamous 1920’s opulence and craft. 255,000 individual crystals and beads. 2,000 hours of artisanal hand sewing. This look is a love letter to the king of fashion illustration, and to my love, Sam.”

Sam Smith On The Importance Of Privacy

Outside of using their respective arts to pay loving tribute to each other, the pair have preferred to keep their relationship private. In fact, their relationship wasn’t confirmed to the public until May of 2024, a full year after the pair were first spotted together. In a 2022 cover story for GQ Style, Smith spoke on this preference for privacy:

“I have had relationships where I’ve shared stuff online and talked about it here and there, and I just don’t want to do that,” they said. “I think being loved by someone is such a gift – for yourself. And I think my job can get in the way of that – the purity of that love – sometimes.”