Sam Smith has recently revealed the shocking harassment and abuse they’ve experienced after identifying as non-binary and changing their pronouns back in 2019.

The 30-year-old Unholy singer spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about their latest album, Gloria when the topic came up.

“In my personal life, there’s not one negative. My family, they can communicate with me. They always did. But they communicate with me now in an even better way,” Smith said.

“My love life has become better from it. I feel lovable. I feel comfortable in my skin, but I wear what I want to wear.”

“I wish I knew what the words were when I was in school, because I would’ve identified as that in school. Because it is who I am and it’s who I’ve always been.”

Public Harassment

Unfortunately, Smith has also experienced negative “hate” in their public life and throughout their career.

“So we’ve got two sides, really. My personal life and then my public life,” they said.

“The amount of hate and sh*tiness that came my way was just exhausting. And it was really hard.”

And while Smith can avoid the online hate, it became an issue when it began “happening in the street.”

“I’m being abused in the street, verbally, more than I ever have. So that was the hardest part, was being at home in the UK and having people shout at me in the street.”

“Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy. “

“And it’s just so sad that we’re in 2023 and it’s still happening. It’s exhausting, and especially in England.”

Sam Smith’s new album Gloria is now and the singer has recently announced tour dates for Australia and New Zealand. Tickets are now on sale.