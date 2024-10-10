RUMOUR: Chappell Roan Headed To ‘Drag Race’ As Guest Judge

It looks like Chappell Roan might soon be headed to the Werk Room after an excerpt from a print interview with Rolling Stone seemingly leaked her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge.

Roan recently appeared on the cover of the magazine for their October issue, and though the story has been up online for a month, eagle-eyed fans noticed a discrepancy between the online and print editions of the same story.

In a screenshot of the print edition shared to Reddit, a description of the Pink Pony Club hitmaker’s new Los Angeles home contained a sentence about “bags of Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup she was gifted after guest-judging on RuPaul’s Drag Race yesterday.” However, this phrase is suspiciously absent from the online edition. Curious…

Chappell Roan fans were absolutely delighted by the possibility of Roan appearing on the show as a guest judge, with many saying it was practically an inevitability for her to appear at some point. There was also plenty of speculation on if she would appear on All-Stars 10 or in the next season of mainline Drag Race.

Many wondered which of her songs would be best for a lip sync challenge; Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl was a popular pick among subreddit users, though HOT TO GO! and Red Wine Supernova received plenty of love.

Chappell Roan appearing on Drag Race would be another full circle moment; during her monumental rise to stardom this year, the Good Luck, Babe! singer has regularly championed drag as both an art form and community, both through her own drag and by bringing local queens on stage at every one of her shows, and met with her drag hero Sasha Colby in a remarkable crossover.