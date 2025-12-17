Chappell Roan’s Nonprofit To Donate Laneway Proceeds To Local LGBTQ+ Groups

Chappell Roan will be bringing her nonprofit, the Midwest Princess Project, Down Under for her visit next year, with contributions from each Laneway ticket going towards local LGBTQ+ organisations.

Founded in October to “uplift trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities through action, care, and connection”, the Midwest Princess Project raised $400,000 in donations from the pop star’s 2025 tour “Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things”

“[T]hose funds will be donated to incredible organizations making a positive impact for trans youth in their communities,” Roan said at the time. “Outside of transaction fees to host the donation page and limited costs for my team to effectively manage the project, we have committed to donating every dollar possible to the organizations that need it most.”

With Roan headlining Laneway next year, $1 from every ticket purchased to the festival goes towards the festival’s Solar Slice fund, supporting sustainability and charitable projects, including two local organisations picked by Roan herself.

Transcend Australia, which supports trans, gender diverse and non-binary young people and their families nationwide, said they were “thrilled” with the support.

“This generosity will directly support peer connection, family support and life-saving resources for trans and gender-diverse young people and their families,” said CEO of Transcend Australia, Susanne Prosser.

“Chappell’s support sends a powerful message to trans young people everywhere: you belong, you are loved, and you deserve to shine exactly as you are. That’s authentic allyship. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Transgender Victoria, the leading voice for trans, gender diverse and non-binary people across Victoria, will also be getting a cut of the donations.

“Transgender Victoria is HOT TO GO on this partnership with Laneway Festival and Chappell Roan’s Midwest Princess Project,” TGV spokesperson told Star Observer.

“We’re huge fans of Chappell’s music, and even bigger fans of her genuine allyship and bringing the celebration of our trans communities to major cultural events. Collaborations like this are crucial to fostering a sense of belonging, visibility and joy for all our communities and allies.”

Baby, she’s a giver

The Midwest Princess Project isn’t Roan’s first charitable rodeo.

In 2024, Roan’s fans raised over $160,000 for queer and reproductive rights organisations, and a portion of her 2023 tour proceeds was donated to For The Gworls, a charity helping Black trans people with rent, gender affirming surgeries and other expenses.

In her acceptance speech for Best New Artist at the Grammys earlier this year, Roan spoke about the importance of labels giving their artists a liveable wage and basic healthcare, and shortly afterwards donated US$25,000 to Backline, which provides industry workers with access to financial aid as well as wellbeing service.

She’s also resold fan-made friendship bracelets and signed merch, with proceeds going towards Palestinian relief organisations.