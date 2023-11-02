Chrishell Stause And G Flip’s Troye Sivan-Inspired Costumes For Halloween Go Viral

Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip have taken on Halloween in style, dressing up in drag, inspired by Troye Sivan’s latest song ‘One Of Your Girls’.

The Selling Sunset star and her Australian partner channelled Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch’s iconic looks from Sivan’s “One of Your Girls” music video.

G Flip, who identifies as non-binary and prefers they/them pronouns, flawlessly emulated singer Troye’s legendary drag appearance while skilfully re-enacting scenes from his music video.

G Flip rocked the full-drag Sivan look, sporting a black bodysuit, tights, and heels while Chrishell Stause wore a prosthetic bare chest and a blonde wig to match Lynch’s style. Stause also paired her outfit with blue ripped jeans.

The couple posted their Halloween outfit to Instagram, with the caption “Halloween 2023 Troye Sivan & Ross Lynch from the One of Your Girls Music Video. We haven’t stopped laughing since. How’d we do?”.

Both Stause and G Flip shared multiple photos mirroring Sivan and Lynch’s iconic poses from the music video.

Power Couple

Last year, the couple switched things up for Halloween by swapping their styles and dressing as each other.

During that time, Stause took to Instagram, sharing a light-hearted post featuring photos showcasing their costume exchange.

Stause hilariously donned G Flip’s edgy neo-grunge aesthetic while G Flip wore heels and a dress, matching the Selling Sunset’s star day-to-day dress.

I Love You

In the caption, Stause wrote, “HAPPY HALLOWEEN. We loved all the legends tagging us in your costumes, so we decided to just go as each other. I cried laughing more times than I can count yesterday”, tagging the singer-songwriter in the post.

Last month, Stause celebrated her partner’s 30th birthday, sharing several photos and videos of the two of them to the social media platform.

Stause wrote in the post’s caption, “You are every dog and every child’s favourite person in every room. That says so much! Impossible to count how many times my jaw has dropped and stopped dead in my tracks at how you so casually do the most incredible things like it’s nothing because to you it is.”

“Unbelievable talent and the purest caring heart One of my favourite things is informing you that NO that is not normal! I know I found my unicorn and am constantly in awe of you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my love! To a million more lifetimes trying to figure out how I got so lucky. I LOVE YOU G Flip,” she added.









